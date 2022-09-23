London Police Arrested 17-year-old HACKER Suspected of GTA 6 And Uber Leak

A 17-year-old teen is arrested today and a journalist suggests that the teen is suspected for the GTA 6 leak which happened last week along with the Uber leak that happened this month with the connection of hacking group Lapsus$.

The City of London Police posted on Twitter that on the evening of 22nd Sep, they arrested a 17-year teen in Oxfordshire, UK on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the National Cyber Crime Unit.

On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the @NCA_UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU). He remains in police custody. pic.twitter.com/Zfa3OlDR6J — City of London Police (@CityPolice) September 23, 2022

The London of Police didn't specify the reason behind the arrest, but Former Reuters journalist Matthew Keys tweeted "Arrest of 17-year-old by police in the United Kingdom over the hack of Rockstar and possibly Uber was done in concert with an investigation conducted by the FBI, according to a source with knowledge of the matter."

UPDATE: Police expected to give more details on arrest of 17-year-old Rockstar Games hacker later today, possible statement coming from the FBI later this morning/afternoon. — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) September 23, 2022

Uber's UBER employees' accounts were also compromised this week and it is believed to be done by hacking group Lapsus$, the company said, and it is suspected to be the same group behind Take-Two Interactive TTWO publishing label Rockstar breach.

We still don't know until the official confirmation comes from the City of London Police, also if the teen is the same hacker then the identity may be anonymous because of the status minor.