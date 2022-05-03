Pfizer Stock Flies Higher Following Q1 Earnings Print: Here's What To Watch For Next

Pfizer, Inc PFE shot up over 3% on Tuesday after printing its first-quarter earnings before the market open.

The pharmaceutical giant reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.62, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.50. Pfizer reported sales of $25.70 billion, beating the $23.95 billion estimate. $13.2 billion of Pfizer’s sales came from its COVID-19 vaccine.

For the full-year 2022, Pfizer lowered its EPS guidance slightly from $6.35-$6.55 to $6.25-$6.45 and reaffirmed it expects sales of $98 billion-$102 billion, which comes in below the $107.94 billion estimate.

The reaction to Pfizer’s earnings print was initially bearish, with the stock trading down slightly in the premarket but once the market opened, bulls came in and bought the dip, which confirmed the stock is now trading in an uptrend.

An uptrend occurs when a stock consistently makes a series of higher highs and higher lows on the chart. The higher highs indicate the bulls are in control while the intermittent higher lows indicate consolidation periods.

Traders can use moving averages to help identify an uptrend with rising lower timeframe moving averages (such as the eight-day or 21-day exponential moving averages) indicating the stock is in a steep shorter-term uptrend and rising longer-term moving averages (such as the 200-day simple moving average) indicating a long-term uptrend.

A stock often signals when the higher high is in by printing a reversal candlestick such as a doji, bearish engulfing or hanging man candlestick. Likewise, the higher low could be signaled when a doji, morning star or hammer candlestick is printed. Moreover, the higher highs and higher lows often take place at resistance and support levels.

In an uptrend the "trend is your friend" until it’s not and in an uptrend there are ways for both bullish and bearish traders to participate in the stock:

Bullish traders who are already holding a position in a stock can feel confident the uptrend will continue unless the stock makes a lower low. Traders looking to take a position in a stock trading in an uptrend can usually find the safest entry on the higher low.

Bearish traders can enter the trade on the higher high and exit on the pullback. These traders can also enter when the uptrend breaks and the stock makes a lower low indicating a reversal into a downtrend may be in the cards.

The Pfizer Chart: On Tuesday, Pfizer confirmed its new uptrend by rising up above Monday’s low-of-day at the $47.46 mark, which makes that level the most recent higher low. Pfizer will need to print a higher high above the April 28 high of $50.77 over the coming trading days for the uptrend to remain intact.