Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital Rise In This Key Trend As Bitcoin Rebounds

byMelanie Schaffer
January 12, 2022 3:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital Rise In This Key Trend As Bitcoin Rebounds

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) are both trading higher in strong downtrends.

A downtrend occurs when a stock consistently makes a series of lower lows and lower highs on the chart.

The lower lows indicate the bears are in control while the intermittent lower highs indicate consolidation periods. Traders can use moving averages to help identify an uptrend with descending lower timeframe moving averages (such as the eight-day or 21-day exponential moving averages), indicating the stock is in a steep shorter-term downtrend, and descending longer-term moving averages (such as the 200-day simple moving average), indicating a long-term downtrend.

A stock often signals when the lower low is in by printing a reversal candlestick such as a doji, bullish engulfing or hammer candlestick. Likewise, the lower high could be signaled when a doji, gravestone or dragonfly candlestick is printed. Moreover, the lower lows and lower highs often take place at resistance and support levels.

In a downtrend, the "trend is your friend" until it’s not, and in a downtrend, there are ways for both bullish and bearish traders to participate in the stock.

  • Bearish traders who are already holding a position in a stock can feel confident the downtrend will continue unless the stock makes a higher high. Traders looking to take a position in a stock trading in a downtrend can usually find the safest entry on the lower high.
  • Bullish traders can enter the trade on the lower low and exit on the lower high. These traders can also enter when the downtrend breaks and the stock makes a higher high, indicating a reversal into an uptrend may be in the cards.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Chart Recovery As Fed Chair Clears Air On Interest Rates — Will The Waiting Moneybags Now Buy The Dip?

The Marathon Chart: Marathon has been trading in a steep downtrend since Nov. 9, the day before Bitcoin and Ethereum reached new all-time highs of $69,000 and $4,867.81, respectively, and fell into their own downtrends.

  • On Wednesday, Marathon gapped up slightly but immediately ran into a group of sellers and fell to fill the gap.
  • Marathon’s most recent lower low was printed on Monday at the $26.27 levels. If the stock falls below the area over the coming days, it will confirm the downtrend is still intact.
  • If Marathon closes the trading day near to the $30.50 level it will print a doji candlestick, which may indicate the lower high is in and the stock will trade lower over the coming days.
  • Marathon has resistance above at $30.55 and $34.41 and support below at $27.13 and $23.96.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

mara_jan_12.pngThe Riot Chart: Riot has been trading in a downtrend since Nov. 15, with the most recent lower low printed on Monday at $18.75 and the most recent lower high created at the $24.63 level on Jan. 4.

  • Like Marathon, Riot gapped up slightly higher on Wednesday, but filled the gap intraday.
  • Unlike Marathon’s stock, which may close the day over the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA), Riot’s stock is currently rejecting the eight-day EMA, which is bearish.
  • Riot has resistance above at $23.93 and $27.46 and support below at $20.68 and $17.90.riot_jan_12.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Cracks Below Support: What's Next?

This Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Cracks Below Support: What's Next?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares are up Thursday as the cryptocurrency miner trades higher with the crypto market, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: read more
Chart Wars: Why Riot, Marathon Stocks Could Bounce If Bitcoin Holds Above This Key Level

Chart Wars: Why Riot, Marathon Stocks Could Bounce If Bitcoin Holds Above This Key Level

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) have both formed daily chart patterns that could provide clues to their future direction. read more
You Ask, We Analyze: Is Bitcoin Consolidating Before An Impending Weekend Run?

You Ask, We Analyze: Is Bitcoin Consolidating Before An Impending Weekend Run?

On Thursday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what they’re buying at the open on Friday. From the replies Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. read more