Chart Wars: McDonald's To $282, Starbucks To $136 — Which Stock Will Reach All-Time Highs First?

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) have both formed long-term bullish chart patterns that could provide massive upside for the long-minded trader and investor.

McDonald's is trading in a strong weekly uptrend and Starbucks has formed a bullish cup-and-handle pattern on the weekly chart, with both stocks showing signs further upside could be in the cards. On Monday, both stocks looked to be providing a potential buy-the-dip opportunity if their bullish patterns are to continue.

It should be noted that events such as the general markets turning bearish, negative reactions to earnings prints and negative news headlines about a stock can quickly invalidate bullish patterns and breakouts. As the saying goes, "the trend is your friend until it isn’t," and any trader in a bullish position should have a clear stop set in place and manage their risk versus reward.

See Also: Traders Look to January to Set the Tone for 2022

In The News: McDonald's reached a new all-time high of $270.73 on Monday morning after Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and hiked the price target from $232 to $282. On Dec. 28 Tigris Financial maintained a Buy rating on the coffee chain's stock and raised its 12-month price target to $136.

If McDonald's and Starbucks were to reach their targets, it would mean an increase of about 6% and 18%, respectively, but because McDonald's is closer to its target it makes the stock more likely to reach there first.

The McDonalds Chart: When McDonald's printed its all-time high on Monday, it also printed its next higher high in its uptrend, after printing a higher low on Thursday at the $258.43 mark.

The stock then fell 1.82% lower to cool down its relative strength index (RSI), which was spiking into overbought territory at about 70%. McDonald's may need to print its next higher low in order to further cool the RSI.

The eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) on both the daily and weekly charts is, generally, acting as support. Traders with a shorter-term mindset can use a close below the eight-day EMA as a warning signal while traders with a long-term mindset can place a stop below the higher low on the weekly chart.

McDonald's has resistance above at $265.95 and the all-time high and there is support below $258.43 at $252.37.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

The Starbucks Chart: On Monday, Starbucks made an attempt to break up from the neckline of a bullish inverted head-and-shoulder pattern on the weekly chart but met resistance at a gap between $117.47 and $118.36.