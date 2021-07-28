fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.07
363.36
+ 0.29%
DIA
-1.38
352.00
-0.39%
SPY
-0.58
439.59
-0.13%
TLT
-0.82
150.46
-0.55%
GLD
+ 0.24
168.20
+ 0.14%

The Sell-Off In Ford Stock May Be About To End

byMark Putrino
July 28, 2021 11:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
The Sell-Off In Ford Stock May Be About To End

Since the beginning of June, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) have been getting pummeled. But the sell-off may soon be over.

The stock is getting close to the $13.40 level, which has been support. On July 20, shares rallied off of it and they may do so again.

Support is a large concentration of buyers who are all looking to pay the same price for a stock. At support levels, there is more demand than there is supply. This is why downtrends end when they reach them.

There’s a chance the downtrend in Ford may be about to end.

f_9.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is The Sell-Off In Ford's Stock Over?

The sell-off in Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) may be over, at least for the time being. read more

Ford Stock Forms Bullish Pattern In Consolidation: A Technical Analysis

Ford Motor Co’s (NYSE: F) stock has been boosted by the company positioning itself as a competitor to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in the EV market. The U.S. read more

Is The Ford Stock Sell-Off About To End?

After breaking down out of a descending triangle pattern, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) are in a freefall. But they're approaching a level that may provide support. read more

Ford's Stock Reaches Critical Support Level

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock may be in trouble as important support at $14.60 could be breaking. read more