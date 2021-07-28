The Sell-Off In Ford Stock May Be About To End

Since the beginning of June, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) have been getting pummeled. But the sell-off may soon be over.

The stock is getting close to the $13.40 level, which has been support. On July 20, shares rallied off of it and they may do so again.

Support is a large concentration of buyers who are all looking to pay the same price for a stock. At support levels, there is more demand than there is supply. This is why downtrends end when they reach them.

There’s a chance the downtrend in Ford may be about to end.