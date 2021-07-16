fbpx
QQQ
-2.92
363.44
-0.81%
DIA
-3.20
353.14
-0.91%
SPY
-3.34
438.09
-0.77%
TLT
-0.28
148.77
-0.19%
GLD
-1.64
172.71
-0.96%

After Breakout, Amazon Stock Looks To Retest Important Level

byMark Putrino
July 16, 2021 12:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
After Breakout, Amazon Stock Looks To Retest Important Level

When stocks break through important resistance levels, there tends to be some profit-taking. Sometimes, this selling pushes the stock right back down to the level.

That appears to be the case with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

After breaking out through $3,520, it has been trending lower. The shares are about to send an important signal.

If the $3,520 level converts into support, it could set the stage for a new uptrend to form. This conversion happens when investors who sold at $3,520 decide to buy their shares back after they trade higher. They don’t want to lose money so they place their buy orders at their selling price.

In this case, $3,520. If there are enough of these orders, it will create support. If there is little or no support at this level, the downtrend could gain momentum.

amzn_9.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

SPY Vs. RWI: The Market Isn't As Strong As You Think

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) keeps making new highs. read more

Amazon Stock Breaks Out

Everyone is talking about the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) breakout, but that could be a problem. On Wall Street, when everyone agrees, things usually go the other way. read more

Amazon Stock Is Breaking Out: Here's What Could Happen Next

Amazon.com Inc. read more

Why Amazon Stock Is Breaking Out, According To Jim Cramer

Andy Jassy took the reins from Jeff Bezos and officially became the CEO of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Monday. The stock is making new all-time highs following the C-suite transition. read more