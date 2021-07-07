fbpx
Goldman Sachs Vs. Morgan Stanley: A Technical Analysis

byMark Putrino
July 7, 2021 8:45 am
Sometimes stocks that are in the same industry have charts that look similar. That’s the case with investment bankers The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Each of them is trading above critical levels.

The $348.50 level is important for Goldman. It was resistance in March and then it became support in June.

If the stock heads lower, there’s a good chance it finds support around this level again.

gs.png

For Morgan Stanley, the important level is $76.50. It was resistance in January, then it became support in March and April.

If the stock heads south, there’s a good chance it finds support around $76.50.

ms_0.png

