A Bullish Nvidia Technical Analysis

byAdam Eckert
April 21, 2021 3:04 pm
The levels to watch for NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) are $588 and $613, host Neil Hamilton said Wednesday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Get Technical."

From a technical standpoint, Hamilton said the chart looks pretty good, adding that he expects some consolidation between the $588 and $613 levels.

Hamilton is looking for above-average volume and a break above $613 to initiate a trade targeting the previous all-time high of $648.57.

If the stock is able to make new all-time highs, he said the stock could break out toward $720. 

Nvidia's Latest Earnings Report: Nvidia reported record quarterly revenue of $5 billion and earnings per-share of $3.10 on Feb. 24. 

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia is up 112.68% over a one-year period and 16.54% year-to-date. 

Nvidia was up 0.33% to $608.86 at last check Wednesday. 

Image by WikimediaImages from Pixabay.

