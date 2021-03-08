fbpx
Golden Nugget Online Gaming Stock Is Trending: Technicals To Watch

byTyler Bundy
March 8, 2021 3:12 pm
Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) shares were trading on higher-than-average volume Monday.

The company is an online casino operator that's gone live in the states of Michigan and New Jersey. Here are some technicals to watch in the stock.gnog15min3-8-21.png

The 15-minute chart above shows that the stock seems to be trading in what technical traders would call a channel.

The top of the channel is thought to be a resistance, while the bottom of the channel is a potential support.

The potential resistance level is near the $16.50, a place the stock has been unable to cross above multiple times in the past.

A potential support level is near the $12 mark, as this level has seemed to hold as a support previously.

A bullish technical trader may like to see the price break above the resistance level and consolidate for a time before another move up is possible.

A bearish technical trader may like to see the price break below the support level and consolidate before a further downward move is possible.

gnogdaily3-8-21.png

The daily chart above shows long term levels of potential support as well as two levels of potential resistance.

The level of support is near $12 on the 15-minute and daily charts as a place where the price has previously been unable to break below with consolidation.

The first potential long-term resistance level comes near the $20 mark. This was previously a resistance level that broke and held as a support level for a time before the support was broken again.

In theory, this level could be a possible resistance in the future.

The next level of potential resistance is near $26. The price has not been able to close above and may act as potential resistance in the future.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gambling are trading with a market cap of $921 million and 9.4 million outstanding shares.

