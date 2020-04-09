Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wendy's Charts Could Hint At McDonald's Future, Technician Says
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2020 2:51pm   Comments
Share:
Wendy's Charts Could Hint At McDonald's Future, Technician Says

Investors who want to own a fast food stock need to have "the stomach" to continue tolerating major volatility going forward, MKM Partners chief market technician JC O'Hara said on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

'Positive Read-Through' From Wendy's 

One of the more notable fast food restaurant stocks to go through a period of volatility is Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN), and it could serve as a "good example" of what Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) investors might expect to see, O'Hara said. Wendy's stock fell more than 70% from its February peak to its March lows.

Once the news cycle shifted to become more positive, Wendy's stock underwent a "meaningful" recovery and gained 130% from its lows, he said. 

If Wendy's stock can hold on to recent momentum, it could be seen as a "positive read-through for McDonald's," O'Hara said. 

A 'Good Sign' For McDonald's 

McDonald's sales announcement that same-store sales fell 22% in March due to the coronavirus didn't hurt the stock, Tocqueville Asset Management portfolio manager John Petrides also said on "Trading Nation."

This could be seen as a "good sign" for the near-term, but investors should expect similar concerning announcements to follow, he said. 

"With earning season ramping up next week, I do think this is what we're going to see from a lot of companies, and that is, you know, massive downward revision, downward numbers on top-line growth, and companies husbanding cash," Petrides said.

Wendy's shares were up 6.43% at $17.07 at the time of publication, while McDonald's shares were 3.39% higher at $183.50. 

Related Links:

McDonald's Withdraws Guidance After Significant Sales Decline In March

Starbucks Shares Fall As Q2 Earnings Halve Amid Pandemic

Photo by Bryan Hong via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCD + WEN)

McDonald's Withdraws Guidance After Significant Sales Decline In March
Stephanie Link Likes Wells Fargo, Coca-Cola, Raytheon And Chevron
Here's How Long It Took Facebook To Reach A $100B Market Cap
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 3, 2020
McDonald's, Chipotle, Other Brands See Opportunity In Esports As Coronavirus Keeps Fans Indoors
Analyst Says Wendys Can 'Navigate' Through Coronavirus, Upgrades Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC coronavirus Covid-19Technicals Restaurants Media Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga