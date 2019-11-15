Market Overview

Trader: Costco Showing 'No Hesitation' Of Breakthrough

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2019 1:25pm   Comments
The Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR ETF (NYSE: XLP) continues to show strength which bodes well for "one of the strongest" names in the group, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com, said Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

Costco's Chart Shows 'No Hesitation'

The broader stock market looks to be a "little overbought" at current levels but it would be unwise to "fight this very strong uptrend," Gordon said. Taking a look at individual charts for signs of clear momentum, Costco fits the bill as there are signs of upside but a defensive position can also be made.

Costco's chart is "showing no hesitation" breaking through the $310 level, he said.

To take advantage of a strong chart, Gordon said he bought the $305 call option and sold the $315 call option. The two contracts expire on Dec. 13 and represents a bullish bet that Costco would gain more than 3% prior to expiration.

What's Next

The total cost of the option strategy is $4.43 per contract and implies a total potential loss of $440, he said. But the option strategy offers the potential for investors to carry the stock through earnings.

Gordon said his long strategy is both "defensive in nature" and "respecting a very strong uptrend."

Costco is scheduled to report its fiscal first quarter results on Dec. 12, one day before the options expire.

The stock traded around $304.12 per share at time of publication.

Costco Analysts Mostly Bullish After Q4 Earnings Beat, Growth In Membership, Traffic

Costco Defenders Come Out After Stock Downgrade

© Copyright Benzinga
