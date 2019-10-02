Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Todd Gordon's SMH Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2019 7:16am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com suggested that investors should consider a bullish options trade in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: SMH). He analyzed the stock from a technical point of view and he concluded that it could break out above its resistance.

To make a bullish trade, Gordon wants to buy the November $122/$130 call spread for $2.48. The trade breaks even at $124.48 and it can maximally make a profit of $5.52 if the stock moves to $130 or higher at the November expiration. If the premium paid gets cut in half, Gordon is going to close the position.

Posted-In: CNBC Todd Gordon Trade NationTechnicals Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SMH)

10 ETFs That Could Be Primed For A Short Squeeze
Dan Deming's SMH Trade
Apple, Twitter And More 'Fast Money' Picks For September 9
US Stocks Rally As Some Health, Security, Safety Products Removed From China Tariff List
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In Activision Blizzard, Masco And More