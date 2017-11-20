Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Key Technical Levels To Watch Today
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2017 10:41am   Comments
Share:
5 Key Technical Levels To Watch Today

The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Monday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud and Stitcher.

  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL): $19.75 has been the low since the deal was rumored so that’s support. Below that ,there’s a gap down to $18.55.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) has a pair of highs near $188. The premarket high was $188.07 and there are similar highs from Nov. 8 and 13, so that whole handle will be resistance.
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ): It’s at all-time high levels right now. There’s support at Friday’s close at $44.18. 
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR): The Dorsey sympathy move is on. The Nov. 1 high of $20.99 and post-earnings high of $21.96 are two resistance levels. 
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE): Has a double top from the last two sessions at $18.47 and $18.48.

Watch the full show below!

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here or on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepTechnicals Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE + BABA)

Barron's Picks And Pans: IBM, GE, Procter & Gamble And More
CLIX Over Bricks: Going Shopping With A Couple Of New Retail ETFs
Analyst Sees 55% Upside In Qudian Shares
Qudian And Its 'Potentially Massive' Market Opportunity
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Paulson, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
Slump In Oil, Overseas Markets Puts Stock Indices On The Defensive
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SQ

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.