The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Monday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL): $19.75 has been the low since the deal was rumored so that’s support. Below that ,there’s a gap down to $18.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) has a pair of highs near $188. The premarket high was $188.07 and there are similar highs from Nov. 8 and 13, so that whole handle will be resistance.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ): It's at all-time high levels right now. There's support at Friday's close at $44.18.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR): The Dorsey sympathy move is on. The Nov. 1 high of $20.99 and post-earnings high of $21.96 are two resistance levels.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE): Has a double top from the last two sessions at $18.47 and $18.48.

