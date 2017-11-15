Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) shares are trading lower by $2.00 (1.2 percent) at $166.06 in Wednesday's session.

The stock added nearly $3.00 ($165.35 to $168.06) off a better-than-expected Q3 report. That enabled it to make a new all-time high ($168.14) and all-time closing high ($168.06).

However, its lower opening print of $167.44 has turned out to be the high for today's session. So far, the follow-through decline found support just ahead of its close prior to the report ($165.35), as $165.58 stands as the low for the session as of 1:45 p.m. EST.

