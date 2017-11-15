Market Overview

Target Punished Despite Q3 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 15, 2017 11:25am   Comments
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares are trading lower by $5.40 (9 percent) at $54.69 in Wednesday's session.

The Street isn't impressed with its Q3 adjusted EPS beat of 5 cents along with a slight beat for sales. Although the company guided lower for Q4, they raised FY adjusted EPS from $4.34-$4.54 to $4.40-$4.60 vs. $4.52 estimates.

See Also: Telsey Analyst: Target's Earnings Shows It's 'Squeezed' Between Two Major Rivals

After a much lower open, Target attempted to rally but got no further than $56.33 before continuing its move lower.

At this time, the stock is finding buyers in the lower $54.00 handle, rebounding off $54.13 early into the session and once again at 10:58 a.m. ET, when it made a new intraday low at $54.06. That low coincides with a series of five lows in that area ($53.90-$54.18) from August 24-28.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

