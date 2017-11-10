Endo International plc - Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares are trading higher by 54 cents (8.8 percent) at $6.63 in Friday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a Q3 EPS beat of 24 cents along with a sales beat of $2.88 million.

After a higher open, Endo had a brief retreat but found support just below Thursday's close ($6.09), reaching $6.03 before continuing its move higher. The ensuing rally took the stock to $7.00, but has backed off that high. That marks the first it has traded in the $7.00 handle since October 26, when it peaked at $7.30.

