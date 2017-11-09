NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are trading lower by $7.12 (3 percent) at $202.04 in Thursday's session.

Investors are taking some chips off the table ahead of its Q3 report after the bell. Street estimates for EPS stand at 94 cents on revenues of $2.36 billion.

After a lower open, Nvidia found resistance well ahead of the bottom of Wednesday's range ($207.24), only reaching $205.60, and continued its move lower. The follow through decline took the stock to $200.27, but rebounded off that low. That marks the lowest level for the stock since October 27, when it bottomed at $196.75.

