8 Key Technical Levels Discussed On Thursday's PreMarket Prep
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2017 9:39am   Comments
The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Thursday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

  • S&P 500 futures - hit a Monday low of 2575.50. The current low and Friday's low are right there at 2573.50, and after that it opens up to 2562.25. 
  • Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) - there's minor resistance at the three-day high of $18.36. It opens up to $18.82 after that.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) - hit a pre-market low of $36.71. The July low of $36.21 and August low of $36.50 are also significant.
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) - needs to hold $36 to rebound. There's resistance at a double top close area from Tuesday and Wednesday at $36.76 and $36.71.
  • Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) - $25.54 is a number to watch. The Oct. 10 high was $26.50. That’s resistance.
  • Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) - has not backed off the pre-market high yet of $47.55. The all-time high is $48.25
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) - $12.10 was the low of Wednesday. The close of $12.91 is resistance for now. 
  • Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) - below $29.59 there's scary downside and a gap fill at $27.99 from Tuesday's highs

Watch the show in its entirety here.

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

