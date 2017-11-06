Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GoPro Continues Post-Earnings Move Lower
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 06, 2017 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
Related GPRO
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
GoPro's Lower Guidance Trumps Q3 Beat

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are trading lower by 20 cents (2.4 percent) at $8.93 in Monday's session.

It has now shed nearly $2.00 from its close prior to its Q3 report on Nov. 1 ($10.67), when it reached $8.79 earlier in today's session.

After a higher open, GoPro's stock went only a penny higher to $9.22 before reversing course. It easily breached Friday's low ($9.10) and last Thursday's low ($9.00), falling to $8.79. That matches its Sept. 6 low ($8.77), which happens to be the low day before it leaped to $10.00, following raised guidance for quarter.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPRO)

66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
GoPro's Lower Guidance Trumps Q3 Beat
52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
11 Technical Levels Discussed On Thursday's PreMarket Prep
25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
15 Stocks To Watch For November 2, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on GPRO

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.