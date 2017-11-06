GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are trading lower by 20 cents (2.4 percent) at $8.93 in Monday's session.

It has now shed nearly $2.00 from its close prior to its Q3 report on Nov. 1 ($10.67), when it reached $8.79 earlier in today's session.

After a higher open, GoPro's stock went only a penny higher to $9.22 before reversing course. It easily breached Friday's low ($9.10) and last Thursday's low ($9.00), falling to $8.79. That matches its Sept. 6 low ($8.77), which happens to be the low day before it leaped to $10.00, following raised guidance for quarter.

