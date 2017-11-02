GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are trading lower by $1.26 at $9.41 in Thursday's session.

Although the company posted a Q3 EPS beat of 13 cents along with a sales beat of $17 million, the Street is focusing on it much lower Q4 EPS guidance.

After a much lower open, GoPro rallied a few cents to $9.64 before continuing its move lower. The ensuing decline found support at $9.00 and began to rebound. That low comes in just below a pair of lows from Oct. 16 ($9.03) and Oct. 17 ($9.05).

Since making that low, GoPro worked its way back towards the high for the day but so far the rally has stalled at $9.55.

