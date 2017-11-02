Market Overview

GoPro's Lower Guidance Trumps Q3 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 02, 2017 1:10pm   Comments
52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
11 Technical Levels Discussed On Thursday's PreMarket Prep

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are trading lower by $1.26 at $9.41 in Thursday's session.

Although the company posted a Q3 EPS beat of 13 cents along with a sales beat of $17 million, the Street is focusing on it much lower Q4 EPS guidance.

After a much lower open, GoPro rallied a few cents to $9.64 before continuing its move lower. The ensuing decline found support at $9.00 and began to rebound. That low comes in just below a pair of lows from Oct. 16 ($9.03) and Oct. 17 ($9.05).

Since making that low, GoPro worked its way back towards the high for the day but so far the rally has stalled at $9.55.

Posted-In: Technicals After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

