3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares were seen trading lower by $2.90 or 24 percent at $9.48 in Wednesday's session. The catalyst for the decline is a third-quarter EPS miss of 32 cents along with a sales shortfall of $10 million. Also, the company has decided its "prudent to withdraw at this time due to significant transformation work ahead."

After a lower open, it had a brief rally to $9.61 before continuing its move lower. The ensuing decline took the issue to $8.70. That marks the first time the issue has been in single digits since February 2016 and comes in just above its Feb. 16, 2016, low of $8.36.

Since reaching that depressed it has rebounded back into the $9.00 handle but has yet to make a new high for the session as of 11:10 a.m. ET.

