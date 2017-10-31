Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) shares are trading higher by $3.83 (6.3 percent) at $62.70 in Tuesday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a Q3 EPS beat of 11 cents along with a slight beat for sales. The company reaffirmed its FY 2017 outlook.

After a much higher open, Kellogg continued in that direction until it finally peaked at $63.93 and reversed course. That high coincides with its Sept. 26 high of $63.95. The ensuing decline took the stock beyond its opening price ($62.49) to $61.77, but has rebounded back into the upper $62.00 handle.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.