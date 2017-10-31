Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kellogg Pops After Q3 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 31, 2017 2:16pm   Comments
Share:
Related K
Mondelez Proves It's Still A Worthy Investment
11 Technical Levels Discussed On Tuesday's PreMarket Prep

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) shares are trading higher by $3.83 (6.3 percent) at $62.70 in Tuesday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a Q3 EPS beat of 11 cents along with a slight beat for sales. The company reaffirmed its FY 2017 outlook.

After a much higher open, Kellogg continued in that direction until it finally peaked at $63.93 and reversed course. That high coincides with its Sept. 26 high of $63.95. The ensuing decline took the stock beyond its opening price ($62.49) to $61.77, but has rebounded back into the upper $62.00 handle.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (K)

Mondelez Proves It's Still A Worthy Investment
11 Technical Levels Discussed On Tuesday's PreMarket Prep
Jim Cramer Weighs In On BioTelemetry And Kellogg
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Mastercard, Kellogg Earnings
12 Stocks To Watch For October 31, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For October 31, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on K

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.