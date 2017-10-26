Market Overview

Ultra Clean Holdings Sharply Lower After Mixed Q3 Report
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 26, 2017
Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares are trading lower by $4.37 (12 percent) at $28.32 in Thursday's session.

After the bell on Wednesday, the company reported a mixed Q3 report that revealed an EPS miss of 3 cents and a miss for sales by $2.71 million.

After a lower open, UCTT continued in that direction until finally finding a bottom at $26.27 and reversed course. That low comes in between its Sept. 15 low ($25.65) and its Sept. 16 low ($27.25). The rebound off the low found resistance well ahead of the lower-end of Wednesday's range ($31.26) as $29.04 stands as the high for the session as of 10:00 a.m. EST.

