Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher by 22 cents (1.8 percent) at $12.26 in Thursday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a Q3 EPS beat of 11 cents along with a sales beat of $80 million.

After a higher open, Ford had a brief retreat but found support just under the top of Wednesday's range ($12.15) at $12.14 and then continued its move higher. So far, the rally has taken the stock to $12.34. That's just ahead of a series of highs at the $12.40 area from earlier in the month.

