Boeing Falls Despite Q3 Beat And Raised Guidance
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 25, 2017 1:53pm   Comments
Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading lower by $9.00 (3 percent) at $257.00 in Wednesday's session.

The issue is deep in the red despite a Q3 EPS beat of 6 cents and revenue beat of $40 million. The company raised the upper-end of its FY 2017 EPS outlook.

After a lower open, Boeing found sellers at Tuesday's all-time closing high price of $266.00 and reversed course. The ensuing decline took the stock to $254.50 and it's attempting to rebound. That low coincides with its Oct. 5 low of $254.78.

