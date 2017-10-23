Market Overview

DBV Technologies Falls 45% Following Failed Peanut Allergy Trial
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 23, 2017 11:52am   Comments
DBV Technologies SA - ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares are trading lower by $22.00 (46 percent) at $26.07 in Monday's session.

Before the open, the company announced that a peanut allergy trial failed to meet its primary endpoint.

After a much lower, DBV continued in that direction before finally finding a bottom at $22.33 and reversed course. That low matches it Feb. 2016 low of $22.55. Since reaching that depressed level, it has continued to make new highs for the session. As of 11:35 a.m. ET, the high stands at $26.82.

Today's decline is taking place o much heavier than average volume, as over 8 million shares have traded compared to its 20-day average of 670,000.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

