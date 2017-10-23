Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba Breaches Lower End Of 5-Day Trading Range
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 23, 2017 11:28am   Comments
Share:
Related BABA
Why This Analyst Boosted His Price Target 28% On 'Franchise Pick' Nvidia
A New Spin On One Of This Year's Hottest Themes
Beached-Whale Breakouts Plague Apple, Facebook, Google Despite S&P 500 At Highs (Investor's Business Daily)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading lower by $2.80 (1.7 percent) at $174.52 in Monday's session.

Over the past few weeks, the stock has retreated from its all-time high made on Oct. 11 at $184.70 and had found a trading range over its last five sessions.

The upper-part of the range is well defined, as all of its five previous highs have been in a narrow range from $179.52 to $180.02. This signifies a large seller or group of sellers at a key whole number below its all-time high.

The lower-end of the range was defined by the pair of lows from Oct. 17 ($175.30) and Oct. 19 ($175.45).

After a higher open, Alibaba rallied only 21 cents to $178.01 and reversed course. The ensuing decline has breached those lows falling to $173.77. At this time, it's attempting to rebound back over the former support level.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Why This Analyst Boosted His Price Target 28% On 'Franchise Pick' Nvidia
A New Spin On One Of This Year's Hottest Themes
Qudian, The Latest Chinese IPO, Wins By Addressing The Underserved
10 Most/Least Crowded Trades Of Week Ended Oct. 13
Nvidia Seeing Strong Trends Heading Into Next Quarterly Print
BEST Of The Best: Stifel's New Top Growth Idea
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on BABA

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.