Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading lower by $2.80 (1.7 percent) at $174.52 in Monday's session.

Over the past few weeks, the stock has retreated from its all-time high made on Oct. 11 at $184.70 and had found a trading range over its last five sessions.

The upper-part of the range is well defined, as all of its five previous highs have been in a narrow range from $179.52 to $180.02. This signifies a large seller or group of sellers at a key whole number below its all-time high.

The lower-end of the range was defined by the pair of lows from Oct. 17 ($175.30) and Oct. 19 ($175.45).

After a higher open, Alibaba rallied only 21 cents to $178.01 and reversed course. The ensuing decline has breached those lows falling to $173.77. At this time, it's attempting to rebound back over the former support level.

