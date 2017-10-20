Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) shares are trading higher by 63 cents (4.3 percent) at $17.08 in Friday's session.

Investors are showing interest in the stock and others in the sector after Skechers (NYSE: SKX) posted a solid Q3 EPS along with a slight beat for sales. As a result of that beat, Skechers shares are trading higher by $9.50, or 40 percent, at $33.53.

After a higher open, Under Armour found support just above the top of Thursday's range ($16.52) at $16.53 and continued its move higher. So far, the ensuing rally has taken the stock to $17.25. The current high coincides with its Sept. 19 high ($17.21), but is well shy of its Sept. 18 high ($17.99).

