7 Technical Levels Discussed On Friday's PreMarket Prep

The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Friday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) as of 9:10 a.m., there's a buyer lurking at the $21.50 area. There's no good level on the chart, since the next major daily was from the August 24, 2015 flash crash at $19.37.

Proctor & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) has a pre-market low $90, which coincides with the Oct. 10 low at $89.86. Under that there's air until the July 27 low at $89.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NYSE: PYPL) has a pre-market seller at the $72 area, with a high of $72.09.

National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: FIZZ) is a falling knife. There are a ton of lows in June in the $91.50-$93 area.

Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ: LULU) $61.90 is the Oct. 13 high. There's air up to $63.27 after that, and super long-term resistance at $64.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) rather than attempting to buy on a pullback to the $57 area, there's no good reference point to short.

Sketchers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) has a June 2016 high of $32.71, and a pre-market high of $31.20. There's relentless buying ahead of the open.

