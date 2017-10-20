Market Overview

7 Technical Levels Discussed On Friday's PreMarket Prep
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2017 9:42am   Comments
The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Friday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) as of 9:10 a.m., there's a buyer lurking at the $21.50 area. There's no good level on the chart, since the next major daily was from the August 24, 2015 flash crash at $19.37.
  • Proctor & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) has a pre-market low $90, which coincides with the Oct. 10 low at $89.86. Under that there's air until the July 27 low at $89.
  • PayPal Holdings Inc (NYSE: PYPL) has a pre-market seller at the $72 area, with a high of $72.09.
  • National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: FIZZ) is a falling knife. There are a ton of lows in June in the $91.50-$93 area.
  • Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ: LULU) $61.90 is the Oct. 13 high. There's air up to $63.27 after that, and super long-term resistance at $64.
  • Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) rather than attempting to buy on a pullback to the $57 area, there's no good reference point to short.

  • Sketchers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) has a June 2016 high of $32.71, and a pre-market high of $31.20. There's relentless buying ahead of the open.

Watch the full show below.

