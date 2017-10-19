Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are trading higher by 80 cents (1 percent) at $80.81 in Thursday's session.

After Wednesday's close, subsidiary Kite Pharma announced FDA approval for Yescarta, a gene-altering treatment for cancer.

After a higher open, Gilead continued in that direction before finally peaking at $82.47 and reversed course. That high comes just under its Oct. 12 high ($82.82).

The stock has come hard off that level and so far found intraday support just under the upper-range of Wednesday's ($80.84) as $80.52 stands as the low for the session as of 10:30 a.m. EST.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.