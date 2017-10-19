Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gilead Volatile After Kite Pharma's Yescarta Gets FDA Approval
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 19, 2017 10:42am   Comments
Share:
Related GILD
22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
These 5 Top Stocks Are Moving Late On News: S&P 500 Futures (Investor's Business Daily)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are trading higher by 80 cents (1 percent) at $80.81 in Thursday's session.

After Wednesday's close, subsidiary Kite Pharma announced FDA approval for Yescarta, a gene-altering treatment for cancer.

After a higher open, Gilead continued in that direction before finally peaking at $82.47 and reversed course. That high comes just under its Oct. 12 high ($82.82).

The stock has come hard off that level and so far found intraday support just under the upper-range of Wednesday's ($80.84) as $80.52 stands as the low for the session as of 10:30 a.m. EST.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD)

22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
How To Use Options During Earnings Season
These Were The Most Bought And Sold Stocks In September
5 Pharma & Biotech Stocks That Could Be Big Winners in Q3 Earnings
Health Care Sector Back In Focus In Congress Ahead Of Q3 Earnings Result
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on GILD

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.