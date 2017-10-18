AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) shares are trading higher by 33 cents (5.5 percent) at $5.99 in Wednesday's session.

The stock is moving higher with other issues in the steel sector such as US Steel (NYSE: X).

After a slightly higher open, AK Steel had a brief retreat before finding support just above Tuesday's close ($5.66) and $5.70 before continuing its move higher. So far, the ensuing rally has taken the stock to $6.10 and is attempting to remain in $6.00 handle.

The stock has peaked intraday above $6.00 on a few different occasions since late July, but hasn't posted a close above that level since July 26, when it ended that session at $6.24.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.