Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) shares are trading lower by $1.50 (11 percent) at $11.69 in Wednesday's session.

In a volatile session on Tuesday, the stock traded up to $15.69, but weakened to end the session at $13.19. Investors are uncertain to what the end result will be of the company's new strategies announced on Tuesday.

After a lower open, Synchronoss couldn't reclaim Tuesday's closing price of $13.19, only reaching $13.06 before continuing its move lower. So far, the ensuing decline has taken the stock to $11.46 and it's not far off the level.

In order to fill the void in price from its Oct. 5 session, when it leaped from $10.72 to $14.15, it will need to reach $11.00.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.