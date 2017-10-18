Market Overview

Synchronoss Technologies Follows Through On Tuesday's Decline
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 18, 2017 11:50am
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) shares are trading lower by $1.50 (11 percent) at $11.69 in Wednesday's session.

In a volatile session on Tuesday, the stock traded up to $15.69, but weakened to end the session at $13.19. Investors are uncertain to what the end result will be of the company's new strategies announced on Tuesday.

After a lower open, Synchronoss couldn't reclaim Tuesday's closing price of $13.19, only reaching $13.06 before continuing its move lower. So far, the ensuing decline has taken the stock to $11.46 and it's not far off the level.

In order to fill the void in price from its Oct. 5 session, when it leaped from $10.72 to $14.15, it will need to reach $11.00.

