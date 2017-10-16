Sears Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares are trading lower by $1.00 (13 percent) at $5.77 in Monday's session.

Investors are exiting the stock after the company revealed in an early 8-K filing that Board Chairman Bruce Berkowitz will be resigning.

After a lower open, Sears managed an 18-cent bounce to $6.42 before continuing its move lower. At this time, the stock is attempting to find support ahead of last Thursday's low ($5.52), which marked it lowest level since Jan. 2004 ($5.05), as $5.75 stands as the low for the session as of Noon EST.

