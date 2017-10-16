Market Overview

Cara Therapeutics Higher Off Meeting With FDA
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 16, 2017 11:52am   Comments
Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) shares are trading higher by 54 cents (4.2 percent) at $13.00 in Monday's session.

Before the open, the company said it had received "productive" guidance from the FDA from its Phase 2 meeting for I.V. CR485, which may support a new drug application.

After a $1 higher open, Cara went only another 7 cents before peaking at $13.58 and reversed course. That high coincides with a pair of highs from last Wednesday ($13.62) and Thursday ($13.64). Profit-takes then came into the stock, nudging it in the top of Friday's range ($13.05), as $12.90 stands as the low for the session as of 11:35 a.m. EST.

