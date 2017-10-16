Market Overview

JD.com Higher Off Positive Barron's Mention
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 16, 2017 11:13am   Comments
JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) shares are trading higher by 68 cents (1.8 percent) at $39.40 in Monday's session.

Over the weekend, the company was mentioned positively in a Barron's article written by Jack Hough, who noted the company's "appeal" over Alibaba.

JD's much higher opening print of $40.14 has turned out to be only a penny from the high for the session of $40.15. The ensuing decline found intraday support one penny under the top of Friday's range ($38.97) at $38.96.

So far, the rebound off that low has taken the stock back into the mid-$39.00 handle. It hasn't closed over $40.00 since Sept. 26, when it ended that session at $40.32.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

