Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) shares are trading higher by $3.75 (108 percent) at $7.07 in Monday's session.

Investors have turned extremely bullish on the company after it was announced it has an exclusivity agreement for the potential takeover of Inspirit Studio.

After a much higher open, Cleantech had only an 8-cent retreat to $5.70 before continuing its move higher. So far, the ensuing rally took the stock to $8.25, but has fallen back to the $7.00 area. That marks the highest level for the stock since it had a spike to $10.70 in the midst of two-day rally that emanated from $2.82.

The rally is taking place on monster volume as nearly 14 million shares have traded with just over three hours remaining in the session, compared to its 20-day average of 696,000.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.