Yum China Makes New All-Time High After Getting Double Analyst Love
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 09, 2017 12:27pm   Comments
Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) shares are trading higher by $2.18 (5 percent) at $43.00 in Monday's session. Two days removed from its Q3 report, the stock is getting positive attention from two different Wall Street firms.

Before the open, Nomura Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating; Morgan Stanley maintained its Overweight rating and raised its price target to $45.00.

Yum China's higher opening print of $41.36 has turned out to be the low for the day. That just exceeded its former all-time high that was made on Friday at $41.10. The stock has continued to make new highs for the session, with the current one standing at $43.32 as of Noon EST.

