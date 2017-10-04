Market Overview

Celsion Lower In Volatile Session
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 04, 2017
Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares are trading lower by $1.00 (16 percent) at $5.06 in Wednesday's session.

The stock, which rallied 300 percent on Tuesday ($1.50 to $6.06) off positive drug trial results, was hit with a wave sellers off the open.

After $2.00 lower open, Celsion's stock went another 25 cents lower bottoming at $3.76 and reversed course. So far, the ensuing rally has taken the stock to $5.28 and is attempting to remain in the $5.00 handle.

Some traders attribute the move higher to speculation that Maxim upgraded the stock to Buy.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

