Ford Higher On Better-Than-Expected Auto Sales
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 03, 2017 2:11pm   Comments
The Vetr community has upgraded $F to 3.5-Stars. (Vetr)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher by 25 cents (1.8 percent) at $12.35 in Tuesday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is better-than-expected September auto sales. Before the open, the company reported auto sales were up 8.7 percent, which was considerably above the Street's estimates.

After a higher open, Ford's stock has been range bound, trading a lot of volume in the $12.30 handle.

The high for the day was made early in the session at $12.43, which is just under its March 20 high of $12.49. On the downside, it has found support ahead of the top of Monday's range ($12.09), as $12.22 stands as the low for the session as of 2:00 p.m. EST.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

