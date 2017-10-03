Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher by $5.50 (1.4 percent) at $347.03 in Tuesday's session.

Investors don't seem too concerned that Q3 deliveries for Model 3 came up shy of expectations.

After a lower open, Tesla's stock continued in that direction before finding a bottom at $331.28 and sharply reversed course. That low comes in just under its August 21 low of $331.85. The ensuing rebound had taken the stock well beyond Monday's closing price of $341.53, so far reaching $348.51 as of 1:40 p.m. EST.

If the rally continues, there may additional resistance at the pair of highs from Sept. 26 ($351.24) and Sept. 27 ($351.49).

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.