Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher by $3.40 at $26.90 in Friday's session. The designer of digital media players is off to a fantastic start to its IPO. The issue opened on Thursday at $15.78, which was above the upper-end of the range, which was finally price at $14/share, dipped only $0.03 and ended its inaugural session at $23.50.

After a higher open it had a brief retreat to $25.80, before bolting to $29.80. Since reaching that elevated, profit-takers have come into the issue nudging the issue lower to make a new for the day by only $0.04 at $25.47. It is now attempting to reenter the $27 handle.

