GoPro Lower Despite New Releases
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 28, 2017 2:38pm
GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are trading lower by 23 cents at $11.46 in Thursday's session. Earlier today, the company confirmed the release of Hero 6 and GoPro Fusion. The company hopes the new cameras will lead to strong holiday season sales.

After a higher open, it peaked immediately at $11.80, which is just ahead of the pair of highs from Tuesday ($11.87) and Wednesday ($11.89). The retreat from that high found support just above Wednesday's low ($11.27), only reaching $11.29. The rebound off that low came up just shy of Wednesday's close ($11.69), peaking at $11.68.

