Facebook Continues To Rebound
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 28, 2017 2:28pm   Comments
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading higher by 70 cents at $168.38 in Thursday's session. This marks its third day in a row of gains after nearly an $8.00 decline on Monday, falling from $170.54 to $162.87.

After a higher open, it retreated but found support under Wednesday's close ($167.68), reaching $167.16 before resuming its move higher. The ensuing rally peaked at $169.07, which is just shy of Monday's high of $169.30. Since making that high, it drifted back toward the lows for the day, but now has returned to the mid $168.00 handle.

In order to erase all of this week's decline, it will need to reach last Friday's close of $170.54.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

