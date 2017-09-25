Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares are trading lower by $3.80 (8.7 percent) at $40.57 in Monday's session. There is no specific news out on the stock to account for the decline.

Instead the move is a resolution to a week of muted price action. Over the five previous sessions, Tripadvisor has traded in a small range from $43.25-$44.81. When the lower-end of the trading range gave way shortly after Monday's open, sellers flooded the stock.

The ensuing decline took Tripadvisor to $40.35 as of 11:33 a.m. EST and it's attempting to stabilize. If the decline continues beyond the current low, there may be additional support at its August 21 low ($39.79).

