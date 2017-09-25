Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook's Stock Hits 2-Month Low
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 25, 2017 11:15am   Comments
Share:
Related FB
The World's Most Valuable Brands In 2017: Apple, Google, Coca-Cola And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: Spark Therapeutics, Six Flags, Oracle And More
Tech Stocks Fall Hard Early, Facebook Below Key Support Level (Investor's Business Daily)

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading lower by $6.00 (3.4 percent) at $164.54 in Monday's session.

Some are attributing the decline to the announcement that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has abandoned plans to create a new classification of company stock. However, the sharp move lower is more likely symptomatic of the recent move out of growth stocks into value stocks.

See Also: As Bull Market Ages, Should You Rotate From Growth To Value Stocks?

After a lower open, Facebook had only a 6-cent bounce to $169.30 before continuing its move lower. So far, the ensuing decline reached $164.11 as of 11:03 a.m. EST and is attempting to rebound.

The current low coincides with its July 26 low ($164.10), which just happened to be the low for day prior to its better-than-expected Q2 report.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

The World's Most Valuable Brands In 2017: Apple, Google, Coca-Cola And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: Spark Therapeutics, Six Flags, Oracle And More
Lotteries Go Online, Part 2: Lottery.com's CEO Talks About Changing The Lottery Industry Without Disrupting It
Do It For The 'Gram: Eiffel Tower Is Most Insta-Famous European Landmark
The Market In 5 Minutes
Internet Stock Catalysts: What's Ahead, Who Will Benefit And Who's At Risk
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on FB
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.