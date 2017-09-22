Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) shares are trading higher by 70 cents (6.4 percent) at $9.93 in Friday's session.

Before the open, the company released a mixed Q2 report that revealed inline EPS, with a slight miss for revenues.

After a lower open, shorts came out to cover in full force, as the stock had rallied from its eight-year low of $6.90 to $10.66 in only a few weeks. Minutes into the trading day, it found support at $8.14 and mounted a vicious rebound. That low coincides with its August 31 low of $8.08.

So far, the ensuing rebound has taken Finish Line to $10.30, which is just above its September 18 high ($10.18) and just below its September 18 high ($10.52).

