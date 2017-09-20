Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares are trading lower by 50 cents (1.4 percent) at $35.42 in Wednesday's session.

The stock has traded higher in six of its last seven sessions with the one outlier being a decline of a penny on Sep. 14. Over this course of time, it has rallied from its September 8 close ($32.35) to $36.60 earlier in today's session. That matches its December 2014 high of $36.59. Since reaching that elevated level, it has fallen back and after being up over 60 cents is now in the red by a similar amount.

See Also: KeyBanc: Micron Positioned For A Q4 Beat And Raise

If the decline continues beyond its current intraday low ($35.35), there may be additional support at Monday's low of $35.02.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.