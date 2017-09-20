Market Overview

Alnylam Pharma Up 50% After Positive Phase 3 Results
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2017 1:08pm   Comments
15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
Mid-Day Market Update: Bed Bath & Beyond Drops On Earnings Miss; DelMar Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares are trading higher by $41.00 or 54 percent at $116.04 in Wednesday's session.

The company announced positive Apollo Phase 3 results. The drug is used for the treatment of patients with hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy.

See Also: Alnylam Pharmaceutical Surges After Rare Disease Drug Meets Key Endpoints

After a $20.00 higher open, it had a brief retreat to $96.34 before continuing its move higher. It has marched on to make new high after new high for the session.

At time of writing, $116.93 stood as the high for the day. That marks the highest level for the stock since August 6, 2015, when it peaked at $129.99, but weakened to end that session at $119.87. The following day, it fell to $106.19 following a worse than expected Q2 earnings report.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

