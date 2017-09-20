Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

General Mills Sharply Lower After Q1 Miss
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2017 12:57pm   Comments
Share:

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares are trading lower by $3.20 (5.8 percent) at $52.18 in Wednesday's session.

The company announced a Q1 EPS miss of 5 cents along with slight sales beat. The company forecasts organic net sales declining 1-2 percent.

After a much lower open, General Mills continued in that direction before it finally found support at $50.40 and staged a rebound. That marks its lowest level since the August 24, 2015, Flash Crash when it bottomed at $47.53. Since reaching that depressed level, it has rallied back to make a new high for the session at $53.22.

At time of writing, it backed off that high and is attempting to remain in the $52.00 handle.

Posted-In: GISTechnicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GIS)

15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday
Mid-Day Market Update: Bed Bath & Beyond Drops On Earnings Miss; DelMar Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; General Mills Earnings Miss Estimates
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Flat; All Eyes On Fed Decision
7 Stocks To Watch For September 20, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.