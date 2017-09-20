General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares are trading lower by $3.20 (5.8 percent) at $52.18 in Wednesday's session.

The company announced a Q1 EPS miss of 5 cents along with slight sales beat. The company forecasts organic net sales declining 1-2 percent.

After a much lower open, General Mills continued in that direction before it finally found support at $50.40 and staged a rebound. That marks its lowest level since the August 24, 2015, Flash Crash when it bottomed at $47.53. Since reaching that depressed level, it has rallied back to make a new high for the session at $53.22.

At time of writing, it backed off that high and is attempting to remain in the $52.00 handle.

