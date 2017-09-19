Best Buy Fails To Impress At Investor Day

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) shares are trading lower by $4.00 (7.8 percent) at $53.35 in Tuesday's session.

Analysts and investors may not be pleased with the information being provided to them at the company's Investor Day.

The stock has been attempting to rebound from its post-earnings bashing and nearly matched its high from the day of its Q2 report ($58.85), when it reached $58.76 last Friday.

After a lower open today, Best Buy found sellers ahead of the lower end of Monday's range ($57.26), only reaching $56.57 before continuing its move lower. The continuation decline has eclipsed its former low for the down move ($53.45) falling to $51.61 before rebounding. That print fills the void in price action that was created on May 25, when the company posted a better-than-expected Q1 report.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.